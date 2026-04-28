Cabbacis Releases 2025 Financials, Eyes 2027 PMTA Application

Cabbacis reported continued progress on its iBLEND cigarette platform as part of its 2025 annual filing, highlighting ongoing product development and regulatory preparation. The company, which generated no revenue in 2025 and reported a net loss of $1.58 million, is advancing clinical and consumer research to support a planned Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) submission to the FDA by January 2027.

Recent studies cited by the company indicate that iBLEND cigarettes—made with very-low-nicotine tobacco and non-intoxicating hemp—reduced cravings and were rated favorably by adult smokers in sensory testing compared to both traditional and other reduced-nicotine products. Cabbacis plans to launch additional real-world usage studies in 2026, while also strengthening its intellectual property portfolio and pursuing a Regulation A capital raise of up to $7.5 million to fund commercialization and regulatory efforts.