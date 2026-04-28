Fiber-Based Snus Packaging Moves Toward Commercial Production

Future Materials Sweden ordered two Scala machines from PulPac to establish industrial-scale production of fiber-based snus cans at a new facility in Ljungby, marking a shift from product development to commercialization. The site will serve as the company’s first production hub, focusing initially on high-volume snus packaging—an area traditionally dominated by plastic—signaling growing momentum for alternative materials in nicotine product packaging.

PulPac said the investment reflects broader industry interest in sustainable packaging solutions, with its Dry Molded Fiber technology positioned as a scalable alternative. Both companies said the move is aimed at building capacity for future expansion and partnering with additional brands, as demand grows for renewable, lower-impact packaging across the tobacco and nicotine category.