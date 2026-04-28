Philippines Advocates Alleging Violations from Zyn, IQOS

Anti-smoking groups in the Philippines are calling on the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to act on complaints alleging violations of the Vape Regulation Act of 2022 by brands including Zyn and IQOS, according to the Sun Star. Advocacy organizations claim the products were promoted at public events such as the Sinulog Festival and through collaborations with artists, which they say are prohibited under the law that bans sponsorships and celebrity endorsements tied to nicotine products.

Additional concerns were raised over product compliance, with some groups alleging that Zyn nicotine pouches are being sold without proper registration. The DTI, which has jurisdiction over vape-related regulation, is being urged to investigate and enforce existing rules, as advocates warn that continued non-compliance could increase youth exposure and undermine public health protections.