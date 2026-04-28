Report: New 15% Tobacco Tax One of Five Streams EU Considering  

Reuters reported that the European Union is discussing five new revenue streams that would help fund its seven-year budget, allowing for new priorities like defense ​and competitiveness and service joint debt, while limiting cuts to agriculture and regional aid.

The proposed streams for 2028-2034 are an emissions trading system, a carbon border adjustment mechanism levy, a non-collected electronic ⁠waste tax, a corporate ​resource for ⁠Europe levy, and a tobacco excise duty. The tobacco tax would be a new 15% uniform call-rate tobacco duty, paid by EU member states from national budgets, which would bring in an estimated €11.2 billion ​a year, the ​Commission says.

By a vote of 370-201, EU’s parliament voted to increase its budget 1.26%, increasing total spending to about €1.94 trillion.