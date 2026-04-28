Smugglers Floating New Ideas to Get Tobacco into Latvia

Authorities in Latvia say they continue to face significant volumes of illicit tobacco entering the country, with more than 44 million illegal cigarettes and over 21,000 kg of tobacco seized in 2025 alone. In the first quarter of 2026, customs officials intercepted an additional 1.37 million contraband cigarettes at border crossings, slightly down from 1.58 million during the same period the previous year, indicating continued but shifting smuggling activity.

Officials say smugglers are adapting tactics to evade detection, increasingly using waterways such as the Daugava River to float concealed shipments, including cigarettes hidden in tractor tires or wrapped in waterproof materials and guided by GPS. Previously, organized groups also deployed weather balloons to transport contraband across borders, though enforcement efforts have curtailed that method. Authorities say the shift in techniques underscores the evolving nature of illicit trade networks, which continue to exploit both land and water routes despite heightened monitoring and cross-agency cooperation.