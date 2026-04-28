Tobacco-Free Kids Launches Campaign to End F1’s Tobacco Ties

Today (March 28), the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids launched a new advertising initiative, “End the Formula,” ahead of the May 3 Miami Grand Prix, calling on Formula 1 to eliminate all tobacco-related sponsorships. The campaign targets partnerships between major F1 teams and companies, including Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco, which promote nicotine pouch and e-cigarette brands such as Zyn, Velo, and Vuse through branding on cars, driver apparel, and digital media. The campaign ties into similar efforts that began in March, which included ads, coordinated outreach with 162 organizations across 57 countries, and more than 25,000 petition messages urging F1 and affiliated partners to end these sponsorship arrangements.