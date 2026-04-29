Altria Outperforms Peers as Cigarette Declines Moderate: Motley Fool

A recent Motley Fool analysis highlights continued declines in U.S. cigarette volumes, though at a slower pace than expected, with industry data showing a 4.3% to 5.5% year-over-year drop and a 5.1% decline so far in 2026. The figures came in better than earlier projections, suggesting the rate of contraction in the traditional cigarette market may be stabilizing somewhat, even as long-term declines persist.

The report notes that Altria is outperforming key competitors in this environment, with its cigarette volumes down 4.7% compared to sharper declines of 9.3% for British American Tobacco and 9% for Imperial Brands. At the same time, Motley Fool said next-generation products show mixed performance, with nicotine pouches growing 22% while e-cigarette volumes fell 17%, underscoring uneven momentum across reduced-risk categories as companies continue to navigate the transition away from combustible products.