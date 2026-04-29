Bangladesh Battles with Illicit Tobacco, Enforcement

Authorities in Bangladesh are facing renewed scrutiny over the enforcement of tobacco-related regulations, as a legal petition seeks updates on action taken against illegal shisha lounges in Dhaka. The filing, submitted to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, requests details on raids, arrests, and compliance with a High Court directive issued in March mandating the closure of unauthorized lounges, amid claims that some establishments in areas like Banani and Gulshan remain operational.

At the same time, enforcement efforts continue elsewhere, with officials in Kushtia destroying illegal tobacco products worth approximately Tk 2.5 crore ($225,000), including nearly 36 million sticks and units of cigarettes, bidis, and other items seized through anti-smuggling operations.