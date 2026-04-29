PCA Announces 2027 Dates in Las Vegas

The Premium Cigar Association (PCA) announced dates for its 2027 trade show, scheduled for March 5–8 in Las Vegas. The announcement came following the successful conclusion of PCA26, held last week in New Orleans. The 2026 event drew 262 exhibitors, nearly 2,540 retailers from 970 accounts, and more than 5,900 total attendees, reflecting continued growth and engagement across the premium cigar sector.

PCA leadership pointed to strong business activity and participation as a foundation for next year’s event. “The energy on the show floor, the quality of business being done, and the enthusiasm from our members made it clear that this was one of the most impactful trade shows in recent history,” said CEO Joshua Habursky, highlighting momentum heading into 2027.