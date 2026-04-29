Philip Morris Korea Appoints New Managing Director

Philip Morris Korea named Lee Hong-suk as its new managing director, effective May 1, as the company continues to advance its smoke-free product strategy in the country. Lee, who has been with Philip Morris International since 1999, has held senior roles across multiple markets and most recently led the company’s smoke-free products division in Korea.

In his new role, Lee will oversee operations in one of PMI’s key markets for alternatives such as IQOS, with a focus on expanding the company’s presence and engagement with stakeholders. The company said Lee will be essential as it continues to prioritize smoke-free product development and commercialization in the Korean market.