Syrian Tobacco Production Rocked by Factory Disruptions

Syria’s state-run tobacco sector has seen a sharp decline in production following widespread disruption to manufacturing facilities, with around 80% of cigarette and shisha factories not fully operational, according to the head of the General Organization of Tobacco (GOT). Officials attribute the shutdowns to damage, looting, and instability linked to recent military developments, which are significantly impacting output capacity.

As a result, tobacco production fell to 3,209 tons in 2025, while the state entity has reduced its workforce by 35% over the past year.