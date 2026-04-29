Texas Smoke Shops Blame Supplier Over Raids, Frozen Funds

Two Texas smoke shop owners have filed a lawsuit against vape supplier Delta Munchies LLC, alleging the company sold them products containing illegal levels of THC while marketing them as compliant hemp. According to the complaint, the shops were subsequently subjected to police raids, arrests, and the freezing of nearly $5 million in business funds after authorities determined the products violated state law.

The plaintiffs argue they relied on the supplier’s representations that the products were legal and are seeking damages for financial losses and legal consequences stemming from the enforcement actions.