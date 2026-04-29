Thailand Police Bust $5.5M Vape Network

Thai authorities dismantled a large-scale online e-cigarette distribution network following a warehouse raid in Samut Prakan, seizing more than 20,000 vape products valued at over THB200 million ($5.5 million) and arresting seven suspects. Investigators said the operation, linked to online sales through a platform identified as “Shisha Chic,” was processing over 1,000 orders daily, generating several million baht in daily cash flow.

Police said the suspects were employees responsible for packing and distributing products, while efforts are ongoing to identify and prosecute the network’s organizers. Authorities are also considering action under anti-money laundering laws and have signaled further nationwide crackdowns targeting online sellers, distributors, and illicit retail operations.