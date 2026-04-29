UK Tobacco and Vapes Bill Officially Becomes Law

The UK’s Tobacco and Vapes Bill has officially become law today (April 29) after receiving Royal Assent, introducing a phased ban on tobacco sales to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009. Originally put forward in November 2024, the legislation makes it illegal for retailers to sell cigarettes to this cohort, effectively creating a “smoke-free generation” policy aimed at preventing future uptake of smoking.

The law also grants the government new regulatory powers over vaping and nicotine products, including restrictions on advertising, sponsorship, packaging, and product displays, as well as expanded authority to introduce retail licensing and strengthen enforcement against illicit sales.

“The passage of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill into law presents an opportunity for the government to shape the regulation of alternative nicotine products so that they can become a tool to enable the UK to achieve its ambition of a smoke-free future,” said Dr. Marina Murphy, senior director of scientific Affairs at Haypp. “A regulatory framework that prevents youth access but still gives adult smokers the opportunity to switch to a less harmful product is a win-win.”