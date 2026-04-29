Union Seeks Dismissal of ITG Challenge in Retiree Health Dispute

A tobacco workers’ union is asking a North Carolina federal court to dismiss ITG Brands’ attempt to overturn a November 2025 arbitration ruling on retiree healthcare benefits. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers & Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) Local 317-T argues the company’s legal challenge was improperly filed and does not comply with required procedures under the Federal Arbitration Act.

The dispute stems from an arbitration decision issued by arbitrator Dennis Nolan in favor of the union for a yet-to-be-disclosed amount, which ITG Brands is seeking to vacate. The union maintains that, because the filing was procedurally flawed, the court should reject the challenge and allow the arbitration award to stand. The case remains active in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.