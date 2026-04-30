5th Circuit Considering if FDA Overstepped in Vape Flavor Regs

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit heard oral arguments this week in a case brought by seven small vape-liquid companies challenging the FDA’s denial of marketing authorization for flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems. The companies argue the FDA rejected their applications based on a comparative efficacy requirement they say was not disclosed before the 2020 PMTA deadline, in violation of the Tobacco Control Act.

The FDA defended the denials, saying manufacturers must prove their specific products are appropriate for the protection of public health. Government counsel argued that non-tobacco flavors add youth-use risk and that applicants failed to show added adult switching benefits over tobacco-flavored products.

The panel questioned both sides on whether the FDA’s approach was lawful adjudication or rulemaking in practice. Courthouse News Service said, this “ruling could affect thousands of pending applications and clarify how much procedural leeway the FDA has when reviewing the flood of vape products submitted after the 2020 PMTA deadline.”