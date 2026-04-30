Altria Reports Q1 2026 Results; Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Altria Group reported a strong start to 2026, delivering solid financial growth and reaffirming full-year earnings guidance. First-quarter net revenues rose 3.2% to $5.4 billion, while adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 7.3% to $1.32, driven by higher operating income and reduced share count. The company continues to generate significant cash flow, enabling shareholder returns through $1.8 billion in dividends and $280 million in share repurchases during the quarter. Management maintained its full-year adjusted EPS outlook of $5.56 to $5.72, reflecting confidence in continued performance despite macroeconomic uncertainty.

Operationally, Altria’s smokeable products segment remained the primary earnings driver, supported by pricing strength and Marlboro’s continued leadership in the premium category. While overall cigarette shipment volumes declined due to industry contraction, income growth and margin expansion offset these pressures. In the oral tobacco segment, the on! nicotine pouch brand showed volume growth and ongoing national expansion, though competitive dynamics and shifting product mix weighed on margins. The company continues to balance investment in emerging smoke-free products with maintaining profitability in its core combustible business.

Strategically, Altria said it is advancing its “Moving Beyond Smoking” vision by investing in smoke-free alternatives and long-term growth initiatives. The company is navigating moderated e-vapor category growth, regulatory constraints, and evolving consumer preferences, while also investing in manufacturing capabilities and cost-efficiency programs. Although near-term challenges include declining cigarette volumes and competitive pressure in oral products, Altria said its strong cash generation, disciplined capital allocation, and diversified nicotine portfolio position it to sustain earnings growth and shareholder value over the long term.