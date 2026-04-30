Aussies Seize Huge Illicit Haul in Retailer Raids

Authorities in Canberra, Australia, seized more than 455,000 illicit cigarettes, along with 26 kg of loose-leaf tobacco, 6,000 cigars, more than 1,600 vapes, and about $27,000 in cash following coordinated raids on six retail outlets. The operation, led by the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) government and Australian Border Force with support from ACT Policing, also identified six people of interest linked to the illicit tobacco trade. The total seizure could be worth as much as A$580,000 ($418,000).

Officials said the enforcement action reflects growing concern about the scale of Australia’s black market, estimated at roughly A$10 billion ($7.2 billion), and its links to organized crime. ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the impact on communities and legitimate retailers, while police highlighted the role of asset seizures in disrupting illegal activity.