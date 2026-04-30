Belgium Retail Group Proposes Generational Tobacco Ban

Belgian retail federation Comeos is advocating for a gradual phase-out of tobacco sales to younger generations, proposing a policy that would permanently ban purchases for anyone born on or after January 1, 2009. The approach mirrors the UK’s “smoke-free generation” model and could also extend to vaping products, to reduce tobacco use over time as older consumers age out of the market.

The proposal comes as Belgium prepares to revise its tobacco retail framework after the Constitutional Court struck down a ban on supermarket tobacco sales based on store size. Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke has since pushed for broader restrictions, including a ban on tobacco sales in all food stores, while allowing sales to continue in specialized outlets such as newsagents.