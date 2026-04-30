Hong Kong Enforces Full Vape Ban with Strict Penalties

Hong Kong implemented a city-wide ban on the possession and use of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products as of April 30, with authorities warning of strict enforcement and penalties. Offenders carrying small quantities may face an on-the-spot fine of HK$3,000 ($390), while possession above specified thresholds could lead to prosecution, with maximum penalties of HK$50,000 ($6,500) and up to six months’ imprisonment.

Officials said enforcement will be carried out through inspections, with increased outreach efforts targeting both residents and tourists ahead of peak travel periods. The ban does not apply to traditional shisha, which remains regulated under existing tobacco laws.