JTI Malaysia: Illicit Cigarettes Dominate as Price Gap Widens

“Cost pressure means consumers often cannot afford to think about safety,” was the message from Joseph Anak Janting, president of Malaysia’s Dayak Transformation Association (TRADA). The comment came as officials examined the nation’s thriving illicit tobacco market, not just its financial impact, but also the unknown ingredients being ingested from unregulated products.

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) Malaysia released data today (April 30) that shows 57% of the Malaysian tobacco market is illicit, a number that climbs near 80% in regions such as Sabah and Sarawak, where the market is driven by a significant price gap. Legal cigarettes cost over RM20 ($5) per pack compared to illicit products that sell for as little as RM4 to RM8 ($1 to $2), following recent excise tax increases and retail restrictions. In Sarawak, where the average monthly household income is RM5,504 ($1,376) and rural incomes are significantly lower, Janting said the price gap is not a minor consideration; it is the difference between affording cigarettes and not affording them.

JTI identified three primary categories of illicit products: counterfeit tax-stamp cigarettes, which have doubled to 16% market share since 2023; smuggled “whites” lacking tax stamps; and illegally imported kretek cigarettes. Officials said expansion of the illicit trade is contributing to an estimated RM4 billion in annual lost tax revenue, with enforcement challenges compounded by cross-border smuggling and counterfeit production networks.