Report: Misconceptions Hurting Alternative Nicotine Products

A new report highlights growing public misperceptions about nicotine products, with 59% believing that vaping is as harmful to health as smoking, a number that increases to 72% among 18–24-year-olds. The “Nicotine Product Harm Perception Report 2026,” released by Northerner and Haypp, surveyed 2,000 people in the UK, with nearly half believing vaping exposes users to more chemicals than cigarettes, and 60% registering as misinformed or uninformed when comparing nicotine pouches’ harm to smoking.

The findings point to a shift in risk perception that contrasts with established public health messaging on relative harm. The report links these beliefs to broader narratives around a perceived “vape epidemic,” with 78% of respondents agreeing such an epidemic exists despite vaping prevalence estimated at around 10% of adults. This disconnect suggests that public understanding may be shaped more by media framing and social discourse than by underlying usage data.

The report also cites inconsistent policy approaches and negative coverage as contributing factors to mixed public messaging around vaping and harm reduction. Experts warn that confusion over relative risks could affect smoking behavior. Dr. Marina Murphy, the senior director of scientific affairs at Haypp Group, said misperceptions may reduce incentives for smokers to switch to alternatives, potentially slowing or reversing declines in smoking rates.

“Alarmist messaging and negative framing risk doing real damage,” Murphy said. “If smokers are put off switching, we risk undoing years of progress in reducing smoking rates. People need clear, balanced information about nicotine products so they can make informed choices.”