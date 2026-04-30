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Singapore’s Smoking Rates Fall as Costs Rise

Singapore’s Department of Statistics reported that from 2013 to 2023, the number of households that spent money on tobacco products dropped from 17% to 9%. Those who continued using tobacco saw their monthly spend increase from S$224 to S$255 ($165.76  to $188.70) over the same period, with higher costs largely attributed to repeated excise tax hikes. Officials said lower-income households remain disproportionately impacted, with tobacco accounting for about 5% of monthly expenditures for the lowest income group, compared to 2.3% for the highest.

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