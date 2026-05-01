Altria to Host Webcast of 2026 Annual Meeting May 14

Altria Group, Inc. will host its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders via live audio webcast on May 14 at 9 a.m. ET. Shareholders of record as of March 25 will be able to vote electronically and submit questions during the virtual meeting, while non-shareholders may attend as guests without participation rights. The company encourages shareholders to vote in advance using methods outlined in its proxy materials, and said an archived webcast will be available after the event, along with supporting business and financial resources on its investor website.