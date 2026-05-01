Belgium to Ban Flavored Vapes from 2028

Belgium announced it will ban flavored e-cigarettes starting September 1, 2028, allowing only tobacco and neutral flavors under a measure approved by the federal government on April 30. The policy, proposed by Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, is aimed at reducing youth vaping by removing flavors, which officials say increase product appeal among teenagers. Government data cited in the decision shows more than one in three individuals aged 15 to 20 have tried e-cigarettes.

The measure follows recommendations from the Superior Health Council and aligns with similar restrictions implemented in the Netherlands. Authorities said the delayed implementation allows time for EU procedures and for retailers to clear existing inventory. Retail groups, including Perstablo, have opposed the move, warning it could expand the illicit market and negatively impact businesses.