Cambodia Solidifies Public Tobacco Ban

Cambodia’s Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport issued a directive banning the use, sale, and advertising of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, across a wide range of public spaces, particularly those linked to education and sports. The ban covers schools, training centers, dormitories, workplaces, gyms, and sports venues, and also prohibits the distribution and promotion of such products in and around these locations. Authorities have been instructed to implement health awareness programs and work with parents to identify and report violations for enforcement action.

Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron said the measures align with broader government restrictions targeting the import, sale, possession, and production of electronic smoking devices and shisha products. Health experts noted that tobacco use remains prevalent despite existing public smoking bans and called for stronger enforcement.