Drew Estate Expanding Operations into D.R.

Drew Estate announced plans to expand into the Dominican Republic with a new manufacturing and agricultural project, Drew Dominicana, expected to open in early 2027, according to the Premium Cigar Association. The development includes a 73,000-square-foot cigar factory in Santiago and a dedicated tobacco farm in Villa González, marking the first time the company will produce cigars outside of Nicaragua, where its operations have historically been based. The company said most production will remain at its Estelí facility, while certain brands, including Deadwood Tobacco Co. Dominicana and Undercrown El Tigre Dominicano, are expected to transition to the new site once operational.

The project will focus on tobacco cultivation, cigar production, and consumer-facing experiences. Drew Estate said the farm will grow tobacco exclusively for the company and will be led by Dominican cultivator Manuel Peralta. Company executives described the expansion as a long-term strategic investment, with additional details on production and future releases to be announced as development progresses.