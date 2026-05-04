Dutch Flavor Ban Backfires: Report  

A report by advocacy group Prohibition Does Not Work (PDNW) claims the Netherlands’ 2024 ban on flavored vaping “backfired,” with over half of consumers reportedly shifting to illicit or cross-border sources. The report states that youth vaping rates increased from 3.7% in 2023 to 7.6% in 2024, while adult vaping declined from 3.86% to 2.3% by 2026. It also cites data indicating that 27% of users purchased products abroad, 31% used illicit online sellers, and 33% continued to access products through local retail channels despite the ban.

According to the report, cigarette consumption rose by approximately 1% in 2024, equivalent to around 60 million additional cigarettes, while 27% of former vapers reported increased smoking or initiation after the policy change. The findings also note that 42% of inspected retailers were non-compliant and that most consumers reported ease of access to flavored products. PDNW said the data reflects a shift toward unregulated channels following the restriction, with implications for enforcement and market oversight.