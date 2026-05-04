Nicokick, Northerner Expand GOVX Discount for Military Appreciation Month

Nicokick and Northerner announced a promotion offering a 35% discount to verified GOVX members in recognition of Military Appreciation Month. The offer, available from May 20 through May 25 on both retailers’ websites, expands on an existing year-round 25% discount program for eligible adults aged 21 and over, including military personnel, veterans, first responders, healthcare workers, and government employees who use nicotine products.

The companies said the promotion will be automatically applied at checkout for verified users, with eligibility confirmed through GOVX at no cost. The initiative is positioned as an extension of ongoing discount programs aimed at public service workers, with the temporary discount intended to coincide with Memorial Day observances.