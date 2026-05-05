CORESTA Hosting Tobacco Plant Breeding Webinar June 24

CORESTA announced that it is hosting a tobacco plant breeding webinar on June 24 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. CET, moderated by Mitchell Richmond, a professor and extension specialist from the University of Tennessee.

The webinar will provide an overview of plant breeding, focusing on how new tobacco varieties are developed. According to CORESTA, it will cover basic terminology, key methods, and the timelines involved, along with the importance of understanding crop characteristics such as growth, disease risks, and end use. The session also explains how new varieties are tested in the field, including how trial design changes depending on the type of tobacco and stage of development, building on concepts introduced in a previous webinar on tobacco field research. Click here to register.