FDA Authorizes Four New ENDS Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized four Glas electronic nicotine delivery system products through the PMTA pathway, including Classic Menthol, Fresh Menthol, Gold, and Sapphire pods containing 5% nicotine. The decision marks the first FDA authorization of ENDS products beyond traditional tobacco and menthol flavors, expanding the range of legally marketed vaping products in the U.S. to 45.

The agency said the authorization was based on evidence that the products’ device access restriction technology—requiring age verification via government ID, smartphone pairing, and biometric checks—can effectively limit youth access.

“By helping to prevent youth use, device access restrictions are a potential game changer,” said Dr. Bret Koplow, acting director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “This technology is also an indication of the role innovation may serve in the effort to protect young people from threats posed by nicotine use and addiction while helping to enable [the] availability of an expanded array of flavored options for adults who smoke who may use these products to completely switch away from regular cigarettes.”

The FDA emphasized that marketing must be targeted to adults and that the company must monitor and report on youth prevention measures, while noting that authorization could be withdrawn if compliance requirements are not met or if youth usage increases.