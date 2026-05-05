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Pakistani Tobacco Growers Want FBR Raids Stopped

Tobacco growers and traders in Pakistan called on the government to halt Federal Board of Revenue raids and reduce what they describe as unjust taxes during a convention held in Swabi yesterday (May 4). Participants alleged harassment during enforcement actions and demanded the withdrawal of law enforcement personnel from tobacco processing units, while also calling for interest-free loans and more supportive policies for farmers. Representatives from multiple political parties attended the gathering, where participants also discussed potential actions, including blocking a major motorway, to press their demands.

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