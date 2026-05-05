Tennessee Amends Penalties for Underage Tobacco Use

Tennessee enacted new penalties for minors purchasing or possessing tobacco products under legislation signed by Governor Bill Lee on April 27 and approved as a Public Chapter yesterday (May 4). The law allows courts to impose a range of measures, including up to 50 hours of community service, completion of a court-approved education program, and/or civil fines between $10 and $50. Fines for minors younger than 18 may be levied on a parent or guardian.

The legislation also introduces escalating consequences for repeat violations, including a 90-day informal adjustment period for first offenses and up to six months of probation for subsequent violations, alongside mandatory community service and participation in programs focused on the risks of tobacco and vapor products. The law will take effect July 1.