WSJ Reports Trump Pressuring FDA to Move on Flavored Vapes

According to The Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump has criticized FDA Commissioner Marty Makary for not moving quickly enough to approve flavored vaping and nicotine products, raising the issue in recent discussions with advisers. The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said Trump sought input on the role of flavored products among key voter groups and questioned the pace of regulatory decisions, with some advisers describing the FDA’s approach as an obstacle to the administration’s stated position on vaping.

The FDA has so far authorized only 41 vape products for sale in the U.S., all in tobacco or menthol flavors, maintaining a requirement for strong evidence that flavored products provide benefits to adult smokers that outweigh youth risks. According to the report, Makary has discussed the possibility of adjusting the agency’s stance, with some sources indicating he may be considering a more open approach to flavored product approvals, though no formal policy change has been confirmed.