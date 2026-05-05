TobaccoReporter logo

Zimbabwe Suspends Tobacco Buyer Over Pricing Concerns

Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) suspended Country Agro International (Pvt) Ltd from all tobacco buying activities over suspected pricing irregularities during the 2026 selling season. In a May 4 notice, the regulator said it had identified concerning pricing patterns that could distort competition and harm grower viability, prompting a precautionary suspension pending further review. The company has been given five days to respond, as TIMB steps up enforcement efforts following recent action against unlicensed contractors in the sector.

More posts