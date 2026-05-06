Argentina Lifts Alternative Product Ban, Imposes New Regs

Argentina introduced a comprehensive regulatory framework for nicotine products under Resolution 549/2026, establishing legal pathways for vapes, heated tobacco, and nicotine pouches while imposing strict requirements on registration, traceability, and product standards. The new rules replace a previously prohibitive regime and aim to bring a largely informal market under formal oversight, with mandatory ingredient disclosure, limits on nicotine content, and enforcement mechanisms targeting unregistered products.

The framework also includes a ban on vape flavorings and is intended to strengthen inspection and taxation while addressing youth use and unregulated sales. Officials said the move seeks to formalize a market currently dominated by illicit trade, improve regulatory control, and integrate nicotine products into the legal and tax system, while maintaining public health safeguards.