Cigarettes to Return to Belgian Supermarkets in 2027

Belgium will allow supermarkets to resume cigarette sales from January 1, 2027, following a Constitutional Court ruling that struck down the current ban on larger retail outlets. The court found that restricting tobacco sales in shops over 400 square meters while allowing smaller retailers to continue was discriminatory, giving the government until 2027 to revise the law. Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke has opted not to introduce a replacement ban, meaning tobacco products can return to supermarket shelves, though they must remain out of sight.

The decision has drawn mixed reactions, with supermarket groups welcoming the change while newsagents criticized the return of competition. The policy shift comes alongside other tobacco control measures, including a planned ban on flavored e-cigarettes from 2028 aimed at reducing youth uptake.