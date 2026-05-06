FDA Expands AI Capabilities to Improve Efficiency  

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it launched upgraded internal AI capabilities as part of a broader modernization initiative, introducing Elsa 4.0 and a new unified data platform, HALO. The agency said the integration of more than 40 systems into HALO will allow staff to access and analyze regulatory data more efficiently, with Elsa now operating directly on consolidated datasets to support workflows across scientific review, compliance, and enforcement.

“Removing tedious burdens for staff enables them to focus more on science and makes their work streams more efficient and enjoyable,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. “We have some of the best scientists in the world, and we need to take good care of them.”

New features in Elsa 4.0 include document generation, data analysis tools, improved search functions, and automation capabilities, aimed at streamlining regulatory processes. The FDA said the enhanced AI infrastructure is designed to improve efficiency and support faster decision-making, with potential implications for the review and oversight of regulated products, including tobacco and nicotine products.