PMI’s Net Revenue Tops $40B for 2025

Philip Morris International highlighted strong financial performance and continued growth in its smoke-free portfolio during its 2026 Annual Meeting, reporting net revenues exceeding $40 billion in 2025, including nearly $17 billion from smoke-free products. The company said it delivered its fifth consecutive year of volume growth and remains focused on expanding its smoke-free business, which now accounts for a significant share of total revenues and is used by more than 43 million adult consumers globally.

PMI reaffirmed its outlook for continued growth through 2026–2028 and its commitment to shareholder returns, while noting ongoing investments in innovation and regulatory progress for alternative products. The company also pointed to a complex operating environment, including regulatory pressures, geopolitical risks, and shifting consumer behavior, but said its performance in early 2026 supports confidence in achieving its long-term strategy.