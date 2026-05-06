Saint Lucia Launches National Anti-Smoking Campaign

Saint Lucia has launched a national anti-smoking campaign led by the Substance Abuse Advisory Council Secretariat (SAACS) under the Ministry of Health, aimed at raising awareness of the risks associated with smoking and secondhand smoke. The initiative targets changing consumption patterns, including increased vaping and public use of tobacco and cannabis, and seeks to promote prevention and healthier behaviors, particularly among youth. The campaign will be delivered through schools, workplaces, community outreach, and digital platforms, with trained peer educators supporting messaging as part of broader efforts to reduce smoking-related illnesses and chronic disease.