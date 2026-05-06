Cigar Aficionado’s 2025 Cigar Insider Retailer Survey told the same story Cigar Insider has told every year for the last decade. Padrón at #1, Arturo Fuente at #2, Drew Estate at #3, Perdomo at #4, My Father at #5, and Davidoff at #6. The retailers are telling us what they sell, and what they sell is a category increasingly dominated by family-owned manufacturers selling premium handmade cigars to aficionados who walk into shops and ask for them by name.

The new 5W Cigar & Pipe AI Visibility Index 2026 — released this month after running more than 60 consumer-intent prompts through ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews in Q1 — tells almost the same story, but with one important difference. Padrón at #1 (11.5% of all citations), Arturo Fuente at #2 (10.5%), Davidoff jumped to #3 (7.5%), My Father at #4 (5.5%), and Oliva at #5 (4.5%). Perdomo dropped to #8 (3.4%).

The retailer survey and the AI citation surface mostly agree; however, they diverge in ways that matter for every retailer, distributor, and conglomerate trying to understand where the category is going.

Davidoff is the most important divergence. The Swiss-owned luxury brand ranks #6 in the retailer survey, where actual sell-through is what gets measured. It ranks #3 in the AI citation surface, where consumer research determines what gets asked for. The mechanism: Davidoff’s annual revenue exceeding $1 billion, owned-retail lounge network, and ultra-premium positioning produce the entity-strength signals AI engines weigh on prestige and gift-occasion prompts. The retailer survey measures what tobacconists are moving today. The AI citation surface measures what consumers are being told to ask for tomorrow. Both matter — but they measure different windows in the consumer journey.

Perdomo is the second important divergence and the more uncomfortable one for the family operators below the very top. Perdomo ranks #4 by retailer best-seller mention and #8 by AI citation share. The brand is a tobacconist favorite — strong programs, consistent product, real value at the mid-price tier. None of that translates automatically into AI citation share, which routes through editorial recognition (Cigar Aficionado coverage, Halfwheel reviews, Cigar Snob features, etc.) more than retailer programs. Perdomo’s challenge is not product quality or distribution. It is editorial citation density. The brands ranked above Perdomo in AI citations are not necessarily better cigars. They are better-covered cigars.

For the conglomerates, the divergence is more structural. General Cigar’s Macanudo is the leading mass-market premium cigar in the United States by unit volume. It ranks #11 in our citation share index. Altadis USA’s non-Cuban Montecristo and non-Cuban Romeo y Julieta — two of the most recognized cigar names in American consumer awareness — rank #12 and #13. Scandinavian Tobacco Group’s mid-tier portfolio underperforms its unit-volume position across the board. Punch, Hoyo de Monterrey, and Henry Clay rank well below their distribution position.

The mechanism is brand-narrative dilution. When a single corporate parent owns eight to 12 cigar brands, AI engines route citation share to the flagship and largely ignore the rest. The conglomerates have built the category’s distribution infrastructure across a generation of consolidation. They have not built the editorial citation infrastructure to match. Family-owned manufacturers with single-brand identities and decades-of-tradition narratives capture citation share that conglomerate-owned brands sharing generic conglomerate marketing cannot.

For the retailer who works with all of them, the implication is direct. The brands that AI engines surface are increasingly the brands consumers walk in asking for. Macanudo will continue to be the leading beginner cigar in unit-volume terms — AI engines reliably surface it on “best beginner cigar” and “best mild cigar” prompts. But the broader “best cigar” citation surface is consolidating around Padrón, Fuente, Davidoff, My Father, and a small handful of others. The implication for category mix, premium-tier inventory, and gift-set positioning over the next 24 months is real.

There are three patterns the trade should pay attention to. The first is the Cuban embargo asymmetry. AI engines hedge or refuse on Cuban-cigar U.S. purchase prompts and default to non-Cuban alternatives. Non-Cuban Cohiba, manufactured by General Cigar in the Dominican Republic, ranks #10 in our index — well above the Cuban Cohiba it shares a name with. The non-Cuban Montecristo and Romeo y Julieta lines benefit from the same dynamic. If U.S.-Cuba policy shifts, the citation surface will reset substantially. Conglomerates holding the non-Cuban Cohiba, Montecristo, and Romeo y Julieta lines should be modeling that scenario now.

The second is the tobacco-content guardrail. Roughly 18% of the cigar prompts we tested produced AI refusals or hedges — the second-highest rate of any category we measure. Brands silent on legal-purchasing-age compliance, regional restrictions, and regulatory transparency lose citation share. The January 1, 2026, California Unflavored Tobacco List effective date is the largest single regulatory citation event in the category this year. The U.S. District Court’s rejection of the Premium Cigar Association lawsuit produced a wave of trade-press coverage AI engines absorbed. Brands that engaged transparently captured citation share. Silent brands did not.

The third is Cigar Aficionado’s structural role as the editorial citation infrastructure for the entire category. The annual Cigar of the Year, the Top 25 list, and the Cigar Insider retailer surveys represent the bulk of “best cigar 2026” citation share in AI engines. Halfwheel and Cigar Snob compound. JR Cigars, Famous Smoke Shop, and Cigars International each operate editorial content arms that produce structured cigar reviews and primer content AI engines lean on. For brands and retailers alike, the editorial channels that have always mattered now matter twice — once to the consumer who reads them, and once to the AI engine that absorbs them and tells the next consumer what to buy.

The cigar category is not facing the kind of digital disruption that has reshaped other consumer categories. The category structure — family-owned, vertically integrated, agriculturally rooted, retailer-channel-dependent — is durable. What is changing is which brands AI engines name when consumers ask, and that change is happening fast. Two families, four manufacturers, and a Swiss luxury brand have already absorbed roughly 27% of the citation surface. That number will keep growing unless the rest of the industry recognizes what is happening and acts on it.

The full Cigar & Pipe AI Visibility Index 2026 is available here.

Ronn Torossian is the founder of 5W, the AI Communications Firm, and writes regularly on consumer category formation.