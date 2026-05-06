Tobacco Price Gap Driving Irish Customers Cross-Border

Irish consumers are increasingly purchasing tobacco products abroad or through duty-free channels due to significant price differences with mainland Europe, according to new research commissioned by Retailers Against Smuggling (RAS). Survey data of 1,000 adults found that 28% had bought tobacco outside Ireland, with Spain accounting for 48% of those purchases. The group highlighted a sharp excise gap—around €3 per pack in Spain compared to nearly €11 in Ireland—contributing to domestic prices approaching €19 per pack.

Retailers warned that the price disparity is driving both cross-border purchasing and illicit trade, which now accounts for more than a quarter of the Irish market and is estimated to cost the government €590 million annually in lost revenue. RAS has called for stronger enforcement of existing rules on duty-free and cross-border limits, arguing that current measures must be backed by more visible and targeted action.