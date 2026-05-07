22nd Century Reports $4.1M in Revenue as it Focuses on Future

22nd Century Group reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $4.1 million, with a continued focus on expanding its reduced-nicotine VLN cigarette portfolio and distribution footprint. The company said it is gaining traction with adult smokers, with products now available in more than 2,000 stores across 20 states and targeting over 5,000 retail locations by the end of 2026.

The company is positioning its proprietary low-nicotine technology as aligned with potential future FDA standards, while pursuing a broader product pipeline across cigarettes, filtered cigars and other formats. Despite ongoing net losses, 22nd Century said it is prioritizing distribution growth, regulatory engagement, and margin improvement, with plans to expand licensing opportunities and advance multiple PMTA submissions to support long-term growth.