AIR to Open Manufacturing Facility in Romania

AIR Limited announced plans to build a new 70,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Romania, with operations expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027. The site, located near Bucharest, is projected to produce more than 4,000 tons of flavored shisha molasses annually and create over 150 jobs, expanding the company’s production capacity and supply chain flexibility amid global uncertainty.

The investment supports AIR’s broader growth strategy as it strengthens its position in the global shisha and inhalation products market, where it reported approximately $400 million in revenue in 2025. The expansion comes ahead of the company’s planned public listing on Nasdaq, expected in 2026, and reflects continued demand growth across key Western markets, including the U.S. and Europe.