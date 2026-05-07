Belgian Health Minister Calls Tobacco Industry ‘Criminal’

Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke sharply criticized the tobacco industry, describing it as a “criminal” sector with “no future,” as he defended ongoing regulatory efforts despite setbacks from a recent court ruling. Speaking on national television, Vandenbroucke acknowledged that a Constitutional Court decision forced the government to reverse its ban on cigarette sales in supermarkets, undermining part of its strategy to reduce tobacco accessibility. He reiterated support for stricter measures, including a planned ban on flavored vaping products, and warned that such products are contributing to rising youth nicotine use.

The minister said the ruling complicated efforts to limit tobacco sales points, even as smoking rates have declined in recent years. He emphasized that broader regulatory action, both nationally and at the European level, remains necessary to address changing consumption patterns, including increased vaping among younger age groups, while maintaining pressure on tobacco and nicotine manufacturers.