Ispire Revenue Down, But ‘Stabilized’ After Strategic Repositioning  

Ispire Technology reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 results showing signs of business stabilization as it pivots away from its legacy cannabis-related interests toward regulated nicotine products and technology-driven growth. Revenue totaled $18.7 million, down 28.6% year-over-year but reflecting a narrower sequential decline, while cash increased to $18 million. The company said it is targeting cash flow positivity in the second half of 2026, supported by reduced operating expenses and a strategic shift away from lower-margin cannabis segments.

Ispire highlighted multiple growth drivers, including operational manufacturing in Malaysia offering tariff advantages, the launch of nicotine pouch supply, and upcoming vapor ODM partnerships. It said longer-term opportunities include age-gating technology and G-Mesh glass innovation, which the company said could position it to access multi-billion-dollar markets, including the U.S. flavored vape segment and global nicotine delivery technologies.