KT&G Reports 27% Increase in Q1 2026

KT&G reported a 27.6% year-over-year increase in first-quarter operating profit, supported by growth across both traditional cigarette and next-generation product (NGP) segments. Consolidated revenue reached KRW 1.7 trillion ($1.16 billion), up 14.3%, while operating profit rose to KRW 364.5 billion ($248 million). The company’s global combustible cigarette business saw strong performance, with shipment volumes increasing 15% and operating profit rising 56.1%, driven by higher sales and pricing improvements.

The NGP segment also recorded significant gains, with revenue increasing 51.6% to KRW 241 billion ($164 million) and domestic market share reaching 47.4%. KT&G said it plans to expand its NGP business internationally through independent operations in key markets across Asia-Pacific and Eurasia. The company also continued shareholder returns, canceling treasury shares worth KRW 1.8 trillion ($1.24 billion), equivalent to 9.5% of total shares, and indicated that a new dividend policy will be announced later in 2026.