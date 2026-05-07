PMI Talks Illicit Trade, Tobacco Reforms in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met with a delegation from Philip Morris International to discuss challenges in the country’s tobacco sector, with a focus on illicit trade, regulatory gaps, and export potential. The delegation highlighted that an estimated 45–47 billion untaxed cigarettes are sold annually, contributing to revenue losses of around Rs350 billion ($1.3 billion) and creating competitive pressure on the formal sector. Discussions also addressed weaknesses in supply chain oversight, including tobacco leaf procurement and limited traceability, which enable informal manufacturing.

Officials emphasized the need for stronger, coordinated enforcement across federal and provincial authorities, noting that existing regulations are often inconsistently applied. The role of the Pakistan Tobacco Board and broader policy challenges linked to IMF-related trade reforms were also reviewed, with both sides agreeing to continue collaboration on measures to improve compliance, strengthen monitoring systems, and support formal sector growth.