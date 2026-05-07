Turning Point Sales Up 16.8% in Q1 2026

Turning Point Brands reported first-quarter 2026 net sales of $124.3 million, up 16.8% year-over-year, driven primarily by strong growth in its Modern Oral segment. The Stoker’s division, which accounts for the majority of revenue, saw net sales rise 48.1% due to triple-digit growth in modern oral products, while the Zig-Zag segment declined 22.4% amid lower U.S. shipments. Gross profit increased 14.6% to $68.3 million, though net income fell 19% to $11.7 million, reflecting higher investment in sales, marketing and distribution.

The company said it is investing heavily to capture growth in the evolving nicotine category, particularly in nicotine pouches, and raised its full-year outlook for Modern Oral sales. Turning Point Brands expects Modern Oral gross sales of $280–$300 million in 2026 and remains focused on scaling the segment while leveraging cash flow from legacy brands to support long-term growth.