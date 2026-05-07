Villiger Announces Schüpbach as New CEO

Villiger Söhne Holding AG announced the appointment of Christoph Schüpbach as Chief Executive Officer of the Villiger Group as part of a planned leadership transition. Effective June 1, Schüpbach will succeed managing director Clemens Gütermann, who is set to retire in 2027 following a transition period. The company said its long-term strategy will remain unchanged, with continued focus on quality, innovation, and its family-owned structure.

Schüpbach brings experience from leadership roles at Schleuniger Group and Regent Lighting, as well as earlier positions at Bystronic and ABB. Villiger, a Switzerland-based cigar and cigarillo manufacturer producing over one billion units annually, operates across multiple international markets with production facilities in Europe, Latin America, and Asia.